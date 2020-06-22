Reactions to everything that is happening regarding Adria Tour they continue unleashing at breakneck pace. The blame begins to spread, the responsibilities begin to emerge and the world anxiously awaits the statements of one of the greatest exponents of this circuit of exhibitions, a Novak Djokovic that he underwent the coronavirus test earlier today in Belgrade and that, according to Serbian sources, he will give his opinion tomorrow on a chain of infections that has already claimed three victims.

But there is someone who has defended the number one in the world and, above all, has dropped the idea that tennis will have to continue even with the presence of positive cases. It is none other than Richard Gasquet, actually Leader in the table of Ultimate Tennis Showdown. Playing competitive tennis in the middle of the pandemic, Richard made his views clear on certain issues in a statement collected by L’Equipe, where it is quite blunt and shows a more moderate version compared to the words of some of his peers.

– The positives of Coric and Dimitrov: “I saw that in a golf tournament in the United States there was a positive, but that did not prevent the tournament from continuing. The same will happen in tennis, they will not stop a tournament because a positive player. In the Us Open, I think this would happen, that other cases could be detected and that you have to be careful. They have not surprised me, I have not been traumatized, we have to get used to this. What I saw in the photos of the Adria Tour is that they did not take many precautions For people, it is rare to see new positive cases, but you have to understand that we are entering a new era. A completely different new world than the one we lived in. But I would be surprised if this stopped the circuit, tournaments are not going to stop because of that. “

– Blaming Djokovic for the disaster: “No, Djokovic is not the main culprit. It was not he who put a gun to his players’ head to force 5,000 spectators. It was the government that chose to accommodate 5,000 spectators in one place. But it is certain that this people were hallucinating a little, it was the only place in the world where we really saw a stand of such depth. ”

– Possible fear of the future of tennis: “I’m not afraid, but I’m not attracted to what might happen. It’s not clear what will happen with the Us Open. No one knows what will happen in two months when it comes to health. The Us Open is very Away, and this whole situation applies not only to tennis players, to everyone. Only one positive case doesn’t matter: the problem is that the virus spreads in a serious way, that’s what I’m really afraid of. ”