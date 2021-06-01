“Gasquet and I have two long and successful careers”

06/01/2021 at 8:54 PM CEST

EFE

Rafael Nadal was delighted with his winning debut at Roland Garros and referred to his next rival, Frenchman Richard Gasquet, of the same generation.

“We have two long and successful races“said the Spaniard.” We have known each other since we were little, we played our first game with 12 or 13 and I have good memories of that, “said Nadal, who has won all 16 professional duels against the Frenchman.

Of all the duels against the French, Nadal claimed to remember the first, played in a children’s tournament in France, which was one of the first times he played outside of Spain, in 2003, in the town of San Juan de Luz.

He also highlighted the semifinals of Monte Carlo in 2005, a contested duel that opened the doors to win his first Masters 1,000, and also those of the 2013 United States Open, which had a tight score. “In the end you remember more of the most exciting matches”, He said.

On Tuesday’s duel against Australian Alexei Popyrin, who won 6-3, 6-2 and 7-6 (3), Nadal assured that “the job was done” despite the fact that “he was not a comfortable opponent.”

“I think I played a good game, he is a difficult and uncomfortable opponent, it was a complicated first round because of his style. He is young, has great potential and ability to attack. He has come out with a strong all-ball mentality and has done well in the beginning, “he said. “At times I have played well and I think I have done the job,” he said.

Nadal was delighted to be back to playing in good weather, after last year’s edition played in October due to the pandemic, and also to see some public in the stands.

“We are in a better situation than last year. With vaccines, the pandemic has evolved, although we are still in a world in which many people are dying, there is hope that things can return to the closest thing to the normality in the not too distant future, with some audience, on normal dates, “he said. “The world is looking a little more optimistic today than a few months ago,” he added.