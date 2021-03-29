Gasparyan-Kasatkina, Russian duel in the final of the WTA 500 in Saint Petersburg

03/20/2021 at 17:34 CET

EFE

The russians Margaret Gasparyan and Daria Kasatkina They will fight this Sunday in the final of the Saint Petersburg Tournament, for the first time in their careers.

Gasparyan, 26, defeated in the semifinal of the contest, held this Saturday, his compatriot and once second racket in the world Vera Zvonareva by 6-3 and 7-6 (9) in a match that lasted about two hours.

While, Kasatkina, eighth seeded and 61st in the world, did the same with another local player, Svetlana Kuznetsova, whom he beat in three sets 1-6, 6-0 and 6-2 in one hour and 38 minutes.

“Vera showed a fantastic game in the second set, so I am very happy to have been able to win in two sets,” he said. Gasparyan after the meeting with Zvonareva.

For both tennis players, this will be the first time that they play a final of the Saint Petersburg Tournament, which celebrates its sixth edition with the public in the Sibur Arena pavilion until March 21 and distributes in prizes 565,530 dollars, of which 90,000 for the winner.