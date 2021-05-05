Gasol’s time: “For him to play more would be good for us”

In a few Los Angeles calendars, the days between May 18 and May 21 were marked. At most, out of the simple curiosity of knowing who was going to be the first opponent to fall in the playoffs. The Lakers started the course as they finished the previous one: being champions. Few conceived of any other option, even without Harden’s mega-step on the scene. The results also accompanied the forecasts. Until mid-February, the Angelenos accumulated 21 victories and only 6 defeats. Imposing in the what, but also in the how, with that feeling, hackneyed and of doubtful veracity in sport, that they won when they wanted. They controlled the games without stepping on the accelerator and decided in the final moments, when the best appeared. Everything worked perfectly in a season that LeBron James had reluctantly entered, unhappy with the break time between seasons, but dominating from his throne: Until the injury, his name rang out loud for the MVP. His fifth, the one that has now escaped, but that would have equated him with Michael Jordan in the intergenerational record.

On paper, the Lakers were still in Orlando. In his bubble, the one that granted him his 17th ring, that of the equalized in the eternal dispute with the Boston Celtics. And to this was added Marc Gasol, who changed the 2019 champion, Toronto Raptors, for the 2020 champion. With a clear objective, to repeat in 2021. In addition, with an almost mystical aura: after six years, a Gasol stepped on the Staples Center floor again with the purple and gold jersey. A formula that looked like a winner on a personal level, but also on a sporting level: with the departures of JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard, he was called to play a very important role. Montrezl Harrell also arrived, yes, but with the idea that he would trace his role in the Clippers: become one of the best sixth men in the competition. Again, forecasts fulfilled. A few weeks into the league, only compliments rained down. In the statistical section, Marc, along with LeBron, made up the most efficient couple in the competition; in the rest, he simply fell to his feet. “I’m learning a lot from Marc Gasol,” Anthony Davis went on to say. “See the plays before they happen”, James himself.

Both paths have been truncated. They began to do it with Davis’ injury, which kept him off the courts from February 16 to April 22, and continued with LeBron’s, between March 20 and last day 30. Without them and, in this case, against all expectations, he continued rowing, with determination in the victories that were within reach and bringing out that pride that every champion has; up to a limit. The moment of greatest weakness, in fact, has come at the same time as the returns, in a confluence that was expected to be saving and that, for now, will have to continue battling in the mud. It is hard for gold to shine. And luck seems to be reluctant to accompany: now, Dennis Schröder will be low due to close contact with the coronavirus. May 18 and 21 are already taken into account, because it does not sound unreasonable that this play-in can be played, as timely for 9th and 10th as ruthless with 7th and 8th. It is recognized by LeBron himself, who, with the abyss in front of him, has brought out his most critical side with the format: “Whoever invented that shit has to be fired,” he snapped after the defeat against the Raptors, in which, Furthermore, he suffered from his injury.

Important, disappeared … Essential?

Throughout this tough collective process, Gasol has been one of the biggest losers at the individual level, with a leading role that has plummeted. Before having to deal with covid-19, which kept him away from the courts for nine games and punished him especially harshly (“I couldn’t move”), the Catalan pivot played 20.1 minutes per game. Now, in the last fourteen meetings of the team, he has only participated in five, with two performances, in addition, of five and seven minutes. Since his arrival, Andre Drummond has been the undisputed starting center of the franchise, starting from the beginning in all the games he has been able to play and playing between 20 and 30 minutes a night. In the middle, a dislocated finger that, at times, seemed one of the reasons for the decrease in minutes; something that, over time, has been totally discarded. His best game in these weeks, in fact, was the moment of the injury, in which he had 18 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. The other, two nights ago, against the Nuggets, with a 10 + 7 + 2 in 17 minutes, in which he joked about being “Mr. Wolf from Pulp Fiction” for “solving problems.”

With all this, then, we will see how the rotation of Frank Vogel is, with, for now, more weight for Drummond. A decision that, from within the dressing room itself, is accepted with some reluctance: “I don’t know. It is very difficult. It is a regrettable situation. Obviously, we have mechanics that are not good. It is hard, it is simply difficult. I am not sure about to do. I wish we could play a little longer with Marc. That would be a good thing for us, for sure. But it is difficult because we have many different situations and many things around us, “Kyle Kuzma said before the game against the Nuggets. He did not miss. Since Drummond was signed, Gasol has only played 169 minutes, less than half of the 348 minutes Andre has registered. The decision seems firm, but, given the latest results, it would not be strange to see changes in the Los Angeles rotation. Both for the next appointments and for the playoffs for which, perhaps, it is time to update the Denver has been the first step to avoid it.