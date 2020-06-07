Israel Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. twenty

Along with the recovery of the international price of crude oil, gasoline prices in Mexico have increased around 26 percent between the last week of April, when they reached one of the lowest, and until last Friday, of according to data from the PetroIntelligence consultancy.

At the beginning of the last week of April, when the measures of social confinement were sharpened and the prices of Magna gasoline – the most consumed in the country – reflected the low prices of crude oil and it sold for 13.79 pesos per liter in the Mexico City, the area with the highest concentration of motor vehicles in the country, after it cost 19.41 pesos per liter in early March. For the previous Wednesday, the average price in the country’s capital amounted to 17.60 pesos per liter.

Last April, the sale of Magna or regular gasoline registered a 27 percent drop in sales, according to reports by Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), when it fell from a daily volume of 522,200 barrels in March to 379,900 barrels. per day in April, which meant a drop in the marketing volume of 142 thousand 300 barrels.

The cases of Jalisco and Monterrey

Now, if we consider the lowest price at which Magna gasoline was sold at the end of April in Jalisco, 14.45 pesos per liter, with the average registered on the previous Wednesday of 17.78, the increase is 23 percent.

In the case of Monterrey, Nuevo Léon, the increase in the price of Magna gasoline has been in just over a month of 27 percent, as the lowest price registered on April 23 went from 13.49 pesos to 17.15 per liter on Wednesday, the increase has been 27 percent.

The price of the Mexican export mix in March registered an average price of $ 28.13 per barrel, while for April a reduction of 50 percent was observed, going to $ 14.18 per barrel on average in April.

For May 29, the average price of the Mexican mix stood at $ 29.87 per barrel and compared to the price of April 29, when it stood at $ 9.44 per barrel, the Mexican mix registered a monthly advance of 20.43, an increase of 216.42 per hundred.

Given these increases in crude oil prices and the expectation of a prompt resumption of productive activities, it is expected that gasoline prices will rise again in the short term.