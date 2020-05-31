After decades offering almost free gasoline, Venezuela announced sales at international prices. The Venezuelan government said that gasoline can now be paid for in foreign currency or the Petro cryptocurrency, created by the president. Venezuela was known for having the cheapest gasoline in the world.

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced this Saturday a dual gasoline price scheme that will include an increase in the fuel that will be sold starting Monday at international prices in about 200 stations that will be managed by private entrepreneurs.

After decades of Venezuela having the cheapest gasoline in the world, Maduro indicated that from next Monday a new price scheme will be imposed in some 200 stations located in strategic points in the country, where private companies will sell the liter of fuel for 50 cents on the dollar and it can be paid in any currency or the Petro cryptocurrency that the government created, AP reported.

With the payment in foreign currency of fuel, the government took a new step in the dollarization process that Venezuela has been facing for several years and that deepened since November 2017, when the South American nation entered hyperinflation and the bolivar, which is the currency local, it was losing value and the shortage of paper money became more acute.

By allowing private companies to import gasoline and sell it at stations, the government opened the way for the privatization of some activities of the oil industry that for years have been controlled by the state corporation Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PDVSA).

#EnVideo 📹 | Gasoline price will cost Bs. 5,000 a liter, which represents 99.5% of the international price of this fuel, points out the President of Venezuela, @ NicolasMaduro # UniónLuchaYCompromiso pic.twitter.com/mtFF6qDIhm – VTV CANAL 8 (@ VTVcanal8) May 31, 2020

“It is necessary to have a revaluation of this very important product … it is a product that we have bought abroad,” said the leftist president, justifying the increase in fuel that for years sold at less than 10 cents a liter and that in In recent months – due to severe shortages – two to three dollars a liter began trading on the black market, well above international prices.

After acknowledging the severe fuel shortage that Venezuela faced since March, generated in part by the sanctions imposed by the United States, Maduro said that the oil nation – which has one of the largest oil reserves in the world – managed to recover supply levels thanks to the five tankers – with some 1.5 million barrels of gasoline and additives – that Iran, Venezuela’s close ally, sent, which began arriving on May 23.

The governor added that in the country it will pass in the next three months a process of regularization in supplies and the project will be resumed so that through the so-called “card of the Homeland” and the state system of the same name “the process will be carried out gasoline supply and direct consumer subsidy “.

As part of the new scheme, a subsidized gasoline will also be sold starting Monday at more than 1,000 state stations throughout the country at 5,000 bolivars (about two cents) per liter. Maduro explained that vehicles will be able to purchase up to 120 liters per month while motorcycles 60 liters per month.