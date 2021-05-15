Gasoline shortage spreads in the US after cyberattack

Gasoline shortage in the US spreads after cyberattack.

Miami World – AP

The lack of fuel at gas stations is spreading through an area that goes from the southern United States to the central states of the Atlantic coast, after a cyberattack that forced the closure of the country’s largest gasoline pipeline. Virginia and Washington, DC, are some of the worst hit areas.

Monitoring service GasBuddy.com showed on Friday that 86% of gas stations in Washington, DC, were out of fuel, as well as more than half in Virginia and 42% in Maryland. More than 70% of gas stations in North Carolina ran out of fuel and more than half in Georgia and South Carolina.

A station owner in Virginia said the problem was panic-induced mass purchases. “It’s a frenzy,” Barry Rieger, a gas station owner in Burke, Virginia, told WJLA-TV.

Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline reported “substantial progress” on Thursday in resolving the shutdown caused by the hacking of its network. It said operations had restarted and gasoline deliveries were being made in all of its markets. It will take “several days” for everything to return to normal and some areas may experience “intermittent service interruptions during this period,” the company said.

At least five school systems in North Carolina announced Thursday that they would switch to online classes during the gasoline supply crisis. Among them were Durham, Franklin, Vance and Wake counties, which canceled face-to-face classes on Friday. The email sent to parents in Wake County, the largest in North Carolina, mentioned “the impact of the gasoline shortage on the availability of staff and student transportation.”

Businesses also felt the impact.

At Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Georgia, all maintenance and safety vehicles were being stocked up before the races on the next two Saturdays, but “all the nearby gas stations – within a mile of us – ran out of gas. “Said Mia Green, general manager of the track. She knows of at least a couple of tracks in the region that canceled races this weekend due to teams being unable to arrive due to shortages.