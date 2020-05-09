Mexico.- Today, Saturday, May 9, 2020, this is how the price of Magna, Premium and Diesel gasoline that are dispatched at the various service stations in the country dawned.

Next, we present you some of the general prices by state of the Republic.

Average price of gasoline in Sinaloa:

Magna 16.86

Premium 18.52

Diesel 19.29

Average price of gasoline in Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 16.23

Premium 17

Diesel 18.31

Average price of gasoline in Jalisco:

Magna 16.42

Premium 17.4

Diesel 18.68

Average price of gasoline in Nuevo León:

Magna 16.15

Premium 17.42

Diesel 18.84

Average price of gasoline in Baja California:

Magna 14.98

Premium 16.46

Diesel 18.27

Average price of gasoline in Chihuahua:

Magna 13.94

Premium 15.55

Diesel 17.74

Average price of gasoline in Coahuila:

Magna 15.46

Premium 17.14

Diesel 19.27

Average price of gasoline in Tamaulipas:

Magna 13.58

Premium 15.13

Diesel 18.81

Average price of gasoline in San Luis Potosí:

Magna 15.63

Premium 16.28

Diesel 18.3

Average price of gasoline in Durango:

Magna 16.35

Premium 17.11

Diesel 19

Average price of gasoline in Michoacán:

Magna 16.3

Premium 16.91

Diesel 18.73

Average price of gasoline in Guanajuato:

Magna 15.85

Premium 16.93

Diesel 18.6

Average price of gasoline in Querétaro:

Magna 15.45

Premium 16.54

Diesel 18.44

Average price of gasoline in the State of Mexico (Edomex):

Magna 15.62

Premium 16.48

Diesel 18.09

Average price of gasoline in Puebla:

Magna 15.31

Premium 15.96

Diesel 17.99

Average price of Veracruz gasoline:

Magna 15.38

Premium 16.18

Diesel 18.21

Average price of gasoline in Guerrero:

Magna 16.73

Premium 17.16

Diesel 19.17

Average price of gasoline in Oaxaca:

Magna 16.53

Premium 17.06

Diesel 19.32

Average price of gasoline in Tabasco:

Magna 15.25

Premium 16.14

Diesel 18.54

Average price of gasoline in Quintana Roo:

Magna 16.25

Premium 16.8

Diesel 19.24

Average price of gasoline in Yucatan:

Magna 16.06

Premium 16.56

Diesel 19.09

You can check the prices in the other states of the country by clicking HERE.

Oil price:

It may interest you:

Today’s Weather Forecast: Rains and Possible Tornadoes Continue

Price of the dollar today Saturday May 9, 2020

.