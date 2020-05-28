Mexico.- Today Thursday, May 28, 2020, this is how the price of Magna, Premium and Diesel gasoline that is dispatched at the various service stations in the country dawned.

Next, we present you some of the general prices by state of the Republic.

Average price of gasoline in Sinaloa:

Magna 18.14

Premium 19.33

Diesel 19.64

Average price of gasoline in Mexico City (CDMX):

Magna 17.64

Premium 18.21

Diesel 18.4

Average price of gasoline in Jalisco:

Magna 17.78

Premium 18.38

Diesel 18.96

Average price of gasoline in Nuevo León:

Magna 17.25

Premium 18.33

Diesel 18.98

Average price of gasoline in Baja California:

Magna 16.35

Premium 17.2

Diesel 18.39

Average price of gasoline in Chihuahua:

Magna 15.1

Premium 16.24

Diesel 18.11

Average price of gasoline in Tamaulipas:

Magna 14.45

Premium 15.7

Diesel 18.86

Average price of gasoline in Durango:

Magna 17.59

Premium 18.02

Diesel 19.22

Average price of gasoline in Aguascalientes:

Magna 17.4

Premium 18.1

Diesel 19.52

Average price of gasoline in Michoacán:

Magna 17.64

Premium 17.86

Diesel 19.06

Average price of gasoline in Guanajuato:

Magna 17.27

Premium 17.98

Diesel 18.94

Average price of gasoline in the State of Mexico (Edomex):

Magna 17.16

Premium 17.57

Diesel 18.25

Average price of gasoline in Puebla:

Magna 16.69

Premium 17.02

Diesel 18.17

Average price of gasoline in Veracruz:

Magna 16.68

Premium 17.1

Diesel 18.44

Average price of gasoline in Guerrero:

Magna 17.74

Premium 17.98

Diesel 19.2

Average price of gasoline in Tabasco:

Magna 16.38

Premium 16.57

Diesel 18.56

Average price of gasoline in Quintana Roo:

Magna 17.55

Premium 17.91

Diesel 19.53

Average price of gasoline in Yucatan:

Magna 17.53

Premium 17.71

Diesel 19.71

You can check the prices in the other states of the country by clicking HERE.

Oil price

It may interest you:

Price of the dollar today Thursday May 28, 2020

Today’s weather forecast: Tornadoes expected to form in the north of the country

.