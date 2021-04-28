Gasoline may be in short supply in the summer but not due to lack of fuel

They predict that gasoline could be in short supply in the summer, but not due to lack of fuel, but of tanker truck drivers. Photo: Getty Image.

This summer, a new hurdle could be waiting for the millions of Americans eager to hit the road for a much-needed vacation after more than a year of the pandemic: gasoline shortages.

But it would not be caused, however, by lack of fuel, or by the high prices of this. What is already in short supply, in reality, are tanker truck drivers who deliver gasoline to vending stations, a CNN report indicated.

According to National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC), the industry’s trade group, between 20% and 25% of the tank trucks in the fleet are parked heading into this summer due to a shortage of qualified drivers. In contrast, as of this date in 2019, only 10% of trucks were idle for that reason.

“We’ve been dealing with a driver shortage for a while, but the pandemic took that problem and metastasized it,” said Ryan Streblow, executive vice president of NTTC. “It has certainly grown exponentially.”

The problem began when thousands of drivers went out of business, when demand for gasoline almost came to a halt in 2020 during the first shutdowns related to the pandemic.

“We were even hauling boxes for Amazon just to keep our drivers busy,” said Holly McCormick, vice president in charge of driver recruitment and retention at Groendyke Transport, an Oklahoma tanker company. “Many did not want to follow security protocols. We are also working with an aging workforce. Many said ‘I better take that as a signal to retire.’

A special license is required

To compound the problem, not everyone can drive a tanker. Special certification, including a commercial driver’s license, and weeks of training are required after being hired. And while the jobs are more attractive than some long-haul jobs that can keep drivers out of the house for days or weeks at a time, it’s hard work.

McCormick, who heads NTTC’s workforce committee, said another problem was the closure of many driver’s schools at the start of the pandemic. Then a new federal mechanism that went online in January 2020 to identify truck drivers with prior drug or alcohol violations or failed drug tests removed between 40,000 and 60,000 people in total from the national employment pool.

Higher salaries

To counter the problem, tanker truck operators are raising their drivers’ wages while increasing the rates they charge customers accordingly. “I had to double my hiring budget to get the same number of drivers,” McCormick said.

The problem that could get worse in the summer would hit gas stations with small stores in particular.

Jeff Lenard, a spokesman for the National Convenience Store Association, said its members are very concerned about what a shortage of drivers will mean for their deliveries, especially with gasoline demand already at 97% of where it was at the moment in 2019.

“I’ve talked to the retailers, they say there could be places where there are brief outages,” he said. “If they don’t have fuel, they have nothing to do. People are not going to go through a sandwich if they don’t have fuel.”

More expensive gasoline

All of these factors could push gas prices higher, which typically rise in early summer as regulations that require the most expensive “summer mix” needed to combat smog go into effect.

The national average price of regular gasoline already stands at $ 2.89 a gallon, more than 60% from a year ago when prices and demand bottomed out. Some experts believe that the national average will be around $ 3 a gallon this summer, and could exceed that level if a hurricane hits the Gulf Coast or if there are other supply disruptions.

