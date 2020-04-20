RIVER – With the price of oil plummeting in the international market, Petrobrás announced again this Monday, 20th, a fall in fuel prices. The liter of gasoline was 8% cheaper in its refineries and that of diesel S-10 and S-500 for automotive consumption fell 4%.

For consumption in thermal plants, the S-10 was revised down 4.2% and the S-500, down 4.1%. Petrobras also reduced the value of marine diesel by 4.1%.

In practice, according to a sector source, the liter of gasoline was R $ 0.0794 cheaper, while the prices of automotive diesel – S10 and S500 – were reduced by R $ 0.0597.

Petrobras has traditionally announced price reviews to customers one month in advance.

For the specialist in Oil and Gas of INTL FCStone, Thadeu Silva, with the demand falling, due to the economic slowdowns around the world, Petrobrás has no alternative but to lower its prices to fight for the domestic market.

“The state-owned company has shown a pattern of gradual adjustment in recent months in relation to the abrupt fall of the international market. The gap (between external and domestic prices) is now almost closed,” said Silva.

He says that, before the crisis caused by covid-19, the company was practicing prices very close to those of imports, and did not leave much space for competitors. As the price dropped on the main world trading exchanges, the state-owned company slowly readjusted its table.

“There was enough space for the importer, because the international product was cheaper than the domestic product. Now, the company has returned to work at levels very close to the period before the coronavirus crisis,” he added.

Also considering the high exchange rate, the possibility of importing today is nil, according to the president of the Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), Sérgio Araújo.

