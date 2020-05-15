Gasoline prices continued to fall at stations in Brazil this week, data from regulator ANP showed on Friday, even amid rising oil prices and after Petrobras announced two significant increases in fuel at its refineries this month .

The liter of gasoline was sold at the pumps for an average of 3.80 reais, or 0.39% below what was seen last week, in the fifteenth consecutive weekly reduction in product values, according to figures from the National Oil, Gas Agency Natural and Biofuels (ANP).

The downward movement continued although Petrobras, which dominates the refining market in Brazil, announced an increase of 12% in gasoline at its refineries as of May 7 and an increase of 10% as of April 14.

The trend in Brazil’s posts was also against international oil prices, which have risen in the past three weeks as some countries ease restrictions and isolation measures adopted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite this more recent movement, oil prices still accumulate losses of around 50% since the beginning of 2020 due to the lower demand for fuels resulting from the pandemic.

In the same period, gasoline prices at Brazilian gas stations fell by 16.45%, according to ANP data. Petrobras’ readjustments cut gasoline prices at the refinery by almost 40% throughout 2020.

Petrobras’ pricing policy is guided by factors such as the international oil market and the exchange rate. The transfer of readjustments at refineries to final consumers at the service stations is not immediate and depends on a series of issues, such as distribution and resale margins, taxes and mandatory addition of anhydrous ethanol.

OTHER FUELS

In diesel, the most used fuel in Brazil, prices also fell at the stations during this week, by 0.7%, to R $ 3,055 per liter.

In the year, the value of diesel at the pumps accumulated a 19% decrease, while Petrobras has already reduced prices by 44% at refineries.

In the last few weeks, the state-owned company has kept fuel prices stable, despite the increases applied to gasoline.

Hydrous ethanol, on the other hand, had the biggest weekly drop in stations, from 1.2%, to an average of R $ 2.548 per liter. In the year, biofuel accumulated a decrease of 20%, according to ANP data.

