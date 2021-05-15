Gasoline Consumption Stabilizes in South Florida

The gasoline problems are not over yet. Although today we no longer see long lines of vehicles to load fuel, if we find gas stations with their tanks dry, and not because of a lack of fluid in South Florida, but because of the excessive demand in recent days, after the people will panic ..

Miami World / myworld

Eduardo del Valle, specialist in oil issues, says:

“We have to remember that from Port Everglades to Miami it is half an hour or 45 minutes away. It all depends on the speed that the trucks can load and supply “

We do not believe that the Russian government was involved in the attack, but there are strong reasons to believe that the criminals who carried it out live in Russia, it is where they came from, “said Biden.

Don’t panic. Don’t look for more fuel than you need. To service station operators, do not try to take advantage of consumers in these circumstances. We are going to work to curb speculation wherever it arises, ”Biden recommended.

In this sense, in the last hours, the Miami Dade state attorney, Katherine Fernández Rundle, asked that if you observe fuel overpricing, do not stop reporting it to her prosecutor’s office. Beyond the advice, a high number of residents feared running out of gas and in some cases caused the shortage.

Carlos Lusson, a gas station employee in Pembroke Pines, says:

“Normally a truck is enough for a day, and yesterday with the problem that there was it lasted about 6 hours”.

When the press conference was over, a journalist asked Biden if he had received any reports about the possible payment of $ 5 million that Colonia Pipeline would have made to hackers to release control of the gas pipeline. The answer was: “no comment.”

Today, the average price per gallon is 2.89. Or 3 cents cheaper than at the end of March, which had reached 2.91. If you find excessive prices, you can call the Miami Dade state attorney line, 305-547-3300, it is the right you have as consumers.

