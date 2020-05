The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Wednesday, May 6, they average at a national level of $ 15.21 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 16.38 for the Premium and $ 18.52 for the diesel. Read Dollar price today Wednesday May 6, 2020, exchange rate

International oil prices continue to rise, however, in the case of Mexico, fuels such as gasoline and diesel continue at lower prices, which were not seen for a long time. Although their cost has risen in the last few weeks, they are still considered cheaper compared to the first two months of the year.

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, Wednesday May 6, 2020. Photo: Reforma. Photo: Reforma

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 15.65 regular gasoline

$ 16.47 premium gasoline

$ 18.65 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 16.03 regular gasoline

$ 17.11 premium gasoline

$ 18.65 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 15.84 regular gasoline

$ 17.15 premium gasoline

$ 18.71 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 14.68 regular gasoline

$ 15.41 premium gasoline

$ 17.77 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 15.39 regular gasoline

$ 17.58 premium gasoline

$ 18.76 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 13.90 regular gasoline

$ 14.88 premium gasoline

$ 18.14 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 14.93 regular gasoline

$ 16.55 premium gasoline

$ 17.99 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 15.66 regular gasoline

$ 16.13 premium gasoline

$ 18.94 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 16.69 regular gasoline

$ 18.41 premium gasoline

$ 20.21 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 14.34 regular gasoline

$ 14.90 premium gasoline

$ 17.67 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 14.82 regular gasoline

$ 16.06 premium gasoline

$ 18.43 diesel

Oil prices in the world

International oil prices continue to rise, given the possible reopening of different economic activities in the world.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check this PAGE of the Energy regulatory commission.

