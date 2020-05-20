The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Wednesday, May 20, they average at a national level of $ 16.53 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.28 for the Premium and $ 18.64 for the diesel. Read Price of the dollar today Wednesday May 20, 2020, exchange rate

According to Reforma, the Mexican export mix rose 8.04 percent, almost two dollars a barrel, on Monday to settle at 26.73 dollars, its highest level since March 11.

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, Wednesday May 20, 2020. Photo: Reforma

The return of economic activities in Europe and the Americas has boosted expectations that demand for crude will improve in the coming weeks, thus prolonging the upward streak in the oil market since it touched negative ground last month.

On the other hand, production cuts have also helped alleviate the oversupply in the market since the beginning of the year, an event that has been reflected in lower inventories in the United States.

US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 8.12 percent from last Friday, at $ 31.82. For its part, the Brent of the North European sea rose 7.88 percent to 35.06 dollars per barrel.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 17.06 regular gasoline

$ 17.71 premium gasoline

$ 18.20 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.26 regular gasoline

$ 17.95 premium gasoline

$ 18.75 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 16.86 regular gasoline

$ 17.99 premium gasoline

$ 18.83 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.24 regular gasoline

$ 16.59 premium gasoline

$ 17.83 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 17.32 regular gasoline

$ 18.89 premium gasoline

$ 19.16 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.36 regular gasoline

$ 16.13 premium gasoline

$ 18.23 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 16.34 regular gasoline

$ 17.45 premium gasoline

$ 18.18 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.30 regular gasoline

$ 17.48 premium gasoline

$ 19.61 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 18.28 regular gasoline

$ 19.06 premium gasoline

$ 20.45 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 15.73 regular gasoline

$ 16.11 premium gasoline

$ 17.60 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 16.39 regular gasoline

$ 16.92 premium gasoline

$ 18.45 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices have shown an increase in recent days. This is the cause of the rise in the cost of fuels for final consumers:

According to Alejandro Montafur, platform price analyst Petro Intelligence, the rise in fuel prices is mainly due to the recovery in international crude oil prices.

Last week, Saudi Arabia, one of the main oil-producing countries, announced an additional cut of one million barrels from the following month. While specialists do not rule out that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other allies (OPEC +) extend their production cut agreement by June.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

With information from Reforma

