The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Wednesday, June 3, they average at a national level of $ 17.00 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.61 for the Premium and $ 18.76 for the diesel, according to Petrointelligence.

Fuel prices continue to rise, albeit gradually, as more countries and regions in the world restart their economic activities. This generates a rise in the consumption of gasoline and diesel, so the need for crude oil accelerates and prices rise. Read Dollar price today Wednesday June 3, 2020, exchange rate

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, June 3, 2020. Photo: Reforma

According to ., the price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened this Wednesday with a drop of 0.95% to $ 36.46 a barrel, in an opening marked by the possibility of suspension of the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC +) after a distancing in the negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Earlier in the day, future WTI contracts for July delivery were down $ 0.35 from Tuesday’s previous session, when Texas advanced 3.87%.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 17.60 regular gasoline

$ 18.17 premium gasoline

$ 18.34 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.78 regular gasoline

$ 18.35 premium gasoline

$ 18.90 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 17.15 regular gasoline

$ 18.20 premium gasoline

$ 18.76 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.65 regular gasoline

$ 16.90 premium gasoline

$ 18.01 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 17.81 regular gasoline

$ 19.39 premium gasoline

$ 19.45 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.83 regular gasoline

$ 16.40 premium gasoline

$ 18.37 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 16.84 regular gasoline

$ 17.74 premium gasoline

$ 18.35 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.63 regular gasoline

$ 17.73 premium gasoline

$ 19.85 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 18.73 regular gasoline

$ 19.38 premium gasoline

$ 20.72 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 16.39 regular gasoline

$ 16.71 premium gasoline

$ 17.73 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 16.91 regular gasoline

$ 17.35 premium gasoline

$ 18.58 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

According to preciopetroleo.net BRENT Oil (delivery August 2020) operates at $ 39.43 a barrel, losing – 0.35% (- 0.14 USD) compared to 39.57 at the close of Tuesday in London .

For its part, the oil WTI (delivery July 2020) operates at $ 36.74 a barrel, losing – 0.19% (- 0.07 USD) compared to 36.81 at the close of Tuesday in New York.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

With information from ., PrecioPetróleo.net and Petrointelligence

