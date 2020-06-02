The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Tuesday, June 2, they average at a national level of $ 16.96 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.59 for Premium and $ 18.75 for diesel, according to Petrointelligence.

According to a Reform publication, the federal government eliminated the fiscal stimulus applicable to the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) for coastal gasoline and diesel for use in the fishing sector, considering it an inefficient mechanism. The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) announced that gasoline less than 91 octane and diesel for the fishing sector will have a stimulus of 00.00 percent from June. The agency said that this support does not directly benefit lower-income fishermen or fish farmers. Read Dollar price today Tuesday June 2, 2020, exchange rate

On the other hand, according to the ., oil prices ended with a dispersed price on the first day of June, oscillating between the growing tensions between the two main economic powers in the world and the prospect of new talks in the Organization of Exporting Countries of Oil (OPEC).

In New York, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for the month of July fell 5 cents, 0.1%, to end at $ 35.44. In London, the North Sea barrel of Brent for August delivery, on its first day as a benchmark contract, appreciated 38 cents, equivalent to 1.3%, closing at $ 38.32.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 17.59 regular gasoline

$ 18.15 premium gasoline

$ 18.33 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.77 regular gasoline

$ 18.34 premium gasoline

$ 18.91 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 17.15 regular gasoline

$ 18.22 premium gasoline

$ 18.82 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.64 regular gasoline

$ 16.89 premium gasoline

$ 18.01 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 17.80 regular gasoline

$ 19.40 premium gasoline

$ 19.44 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.83 regular gasoline

$ 16.40 premium gasoline

$ 18.37 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 16.83 regular gasoline

$ 17.74 premium gasoline

$ 18.34 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.63 regular gasoline

$ 17.73 premium gasoline

$ 19.85 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 18.72 regular gasoline

$ 19.37 premium gasoline

$ 20.72 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 16.36 regular gasoline

$ 16.68 premium gasoline

$ 17.73 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 16.91 regular gasoline

$ 17.35 premium gasoline

$ 18.59 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

According to preciopetroleo.net BRENT Oil (delivery August 2020) operates at $ 39.10 a barrel, rising + 2.04% (+ 0.78 USD) compared to 38.32 at the close of Monday in London .

For its part, the oil WTI (delivery July 2020) operates at $ 36.05 a barrel, rising + 1.38% (+ 0.61 USD) compared to 35.56 at the close on Monday in New York.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

With information from Reforma, ., PrecioPetróleo.net and Petrointelligence

