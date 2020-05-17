The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Thursday, May 14, they average at a national level of $ 16.28 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.10 for the Premium and $ 18.58 for the diesel.

Following the recovery in international oil prices, Pemex has begun adjusting the wholesale price of gasoline at its Administration and Delivery Terminals (TAR).

According to company data, the greatest increase was noted in regular type gasoline. From May 1 to 13, Pemex has increased the wholesale price of regular gasoline by 1.46 pesos per liter on average, to settle at 15.25 pesos per liter.

In the case of Premium type gasoline, the increase was 1.26 pesos per liter, while in the case of diesel it was 1.36 pesos per liter, during the same period.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 16.84 regular gasoline

$ 17.34 premium gasoline

$ 18.20 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.05 regular gasoline

$ 17.80 premium gasoline

$ 18.71 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 16.63 regular gasoline

$ 17.75 premium gasoline

$ 18.83 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.28 regular gasoline

$ 16.87 premium gasoline

$ 17.91 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 16.89 regular gasoline

$ 18.67 premium gasoline

$ 19.07 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.10 regular gasoline

$ 15.95 premium gasoline

$ 18.24 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 16.03 regular gasoline

$ 17.24 premium gasoline

$ 18.08 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 16.71 regular gasoline

$ 16.92 premium gasoline

$ 19.08 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 17.90 regular gasoline

$ 18.92 premium gasoline

$ 20.32 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 15.32 regular gasoline

$ 16.15 premium gasoline

$ 17.73 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 15.86 regular gasoline

$ 16.55 premium gasoline

$ 18.44 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices have shown an increase in recent days. This is the cause of the rise in the cost of fuels for final consumers:

These prices correspond to the average of all the TARs that Pemex has nationwide.

According to Alejandro Montafur, platform price analyst Petro IntelligenceThis behavior is mainly due to the recovery of international crude oil prices.

The spot price of gasoline began to recover from last April 19 (when it was quoted at 2.97 pesos per liter) to reach 5.53 pesos per liter as of May 12.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

