The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Sunday, May 31, they average at a national level of $ 16.96 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.59 for the Premium and $ 18.76 for the diesel, according to Petrointelligence.

Reforma information indicates that in May, the Mexican export oil mix achieved its best month in history. It rose 138.96 percent in May, going from $ 12.50 to $ 29.87, an advance of $ 17.37 per barrel, its best monthly performance since it has been registered. Read Price of the dollar today Sunday May 31, 2020, exchange rate

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today Sunday, May 31, 2020. Photo: Reforma

According to the newspaper, the month of May was characterized by a lower supply of oil production and by higher consumption. In this aspect, the cut established in the agreements of the producing countries would have been reflected.

The boost in the global energy market was also observed with monthly increases of 88.38 and 39.81 percent in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the United States and the Brent of the North European Sea, at prices of $ 35.49 and $ 35.33, at as supply and demand have stabilized.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 17.59 regular gasoline

$ 18.16 premium gasoline

$ 18.33 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.77 regular gasoline

$ 18.34 premium gasoline

$ 18.92 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 17.14 regular gasoline

$ 18.21 premium gasoline

$ 18.81 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.65 regular gasoline

$ 16.89 premium gasoline

$ 18.01 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 17.80 regular gasoline

$ 19.39 premium gasoline

$ 19.45 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.83 regular gasoline

$ 16.40 premium gasoline

$ 18.38 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 16.83 regular gasoline

$ 17.74 premium gasoline

$ 18.34 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.63 regular gasoline

$ 17.73 premium gasoline

$ 19.85 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 18.72 regular gasoline

$ 19.37 premium gasoline

$ 20.70 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 16.37 regular gasoline

$ 16.69 premium gasoline

$ 17.74 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 16.91 regular gasoline

$ 17.36 premium gasoline

$ 18.59 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

According to preciopetroleo.net the BRENT (delivery August 2020) reached this Friday at $ 37.79 a barrel, rising + 4.88% (+ 1.76 USD) compared to 36.03 at the close of Thursday in London. Oil WTI (delivery July 2020) reached 35.32 dollars a barrel, rising + 1.51% (+ 1.61 USD) compared to 33.71 at the close of Thursday in New York.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

With information from Reforma, PrecioPetróleo.net and Petrointelligence

