The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Sunday, May 17, they average at a national level of $ 16.39 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.18 for the Premium and $ 18.59 for the diesel. Read Dollar price today Sunday May 17, 2020, exchange rate

From May 1 to 13, Pemex has increased the wholesale price of regular gasoline by 1.46 pesos per liter on average, to settle at 15.25 pesos per liter.

Read IMSS Credit: 78.6% of requests were rejected

In the case of Premium type gasoline, the increase was 1.26 pesos per liter, while in the case of diesel it was 1.36 pesos per liter, during the same period.

Fuel prices increased after oil rose in value. Photo: Reforma

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 16.94 regular gasoline

$ 17.58 premium gasoline

$ 18.19 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.15 regular gasoline

$ 17.87 premium gasoline

$ 18.72 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 16.73 regular gasoline

$ 17.86 premium gasoline

$ 18.78 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.03 regular gasoline

$ 16.44 premium gasoline

$ 17.79 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 17.13 regular gasoline

$ 18.79 premium gasoline

$ 19.10 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.25 regular gasoline

$ 16.07 premium gasoline

$ 18.21 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 16.19 regular gasoline

$ 17.30 premium gasoline

$ 18.07 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.21 regular gasoline

$ 17.41 premium gasoline

$ 19.54 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 18.19 regular gasoline

$ 18.99 premium gasoline

$ 20.41 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 15.58 regular gasoline

$ 15.94 premium gasoline

$ 17.55 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 16.24 regular gasoline

$ 16.83 premium gasoline

$ 18.43 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices have shown an increase in recent days. This is the cause of the rise in the cost of fuels for final consumers:

According to Alejandro Montafur, platform price analyst Petro Intelligence, the rise in fuel prices is mainly due to the recovery in international crude oil prices.

This Friday, the price of the Mexican oil mix reached 24.74 dollars per barrel, a high price compared to the one it had since March, when it was quoted at 25.93 dollars.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

With information from Reforma

.