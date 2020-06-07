The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Sunday, June 7, they average at a national level of $ 17.12 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.70 for Premium and $ 18.80 for diesel, according to Petrointelligence. The demand for oil and fuels increases as economic activities are reactivated globally, which has increased its price.

According to the Reform, Mexico was exempted for a month from the agreement reached this Saturday between the OPEC + alliance to extend for a month, until July 31, the cut in its supplies, for a total of 9.6 million barrels per day. Read Dollar price today Sunday June 7, 2020, exchange rate

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, Sunday, June 7, 2020. Photo: Reforma

The 23 members and non-members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in their meetings this Saturday agreed to extend the reduction in production for one more month, until July 31, to 9.6 million barrels per day (mbd) , which expires at the end of the month.

Read Mexico is exempt from OPEC + pact for July

Read Can’t get a fortnight? We tell you what you spend it on

This agreement has been reached with the favorable promise of Iraq, Nigeria, Angola and Kazakhstan of a complete commitment to reduce production in the coming months, in addition to compensating the previous months that did not respect the decrease with a reduction in production in the months. July, August and September.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, said that the Government of Mexico remained open to dialogue with the main oil powers in the world and ratified its commitment to the agreement reached in April.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 17.70 regular gasoline

$ 18.26 premium gasoline

$ 18.37 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.85 regular gasoline

$ 18.41 premium gasoline

$ 18.94 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 17.24 regular gasoline

$ 18.31 premium gasoline

$ 18.81 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.71 regular gasoline

$ 16.91 premium gasoline

$ 18.03 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 17.93 regular gasoline

$ 19.49 premium gasoline

$ 19.64 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.98 regular gasoline

$ 16.55 premium gasoline

$ 18.46 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua:

$ 17.02 regular gasoline

$ 17.83 premium gasoline

$ 18.41 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.64 regular gasoline

$ 17.73 premium gasoline

$ 19.85 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 17.95 regular gasoline

$ 19.58 premium gasoline

$ 20.78 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 16.49 regular gasoline

$ 16.74 premium gasoline

$ 17.72 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 16.99 regular gas

$ 17.38 premium gasoline

$ 18.55 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

The price of the Mexican export mix increased 16.4 percent in the week, to $ 34.77 per barrel, from $ 29.87 the previous week. Thus, national crude oil accumulated six periods of consecutive advances.

In the first days of the week, the rise in the energy market was driven by expectations of the economic reopening in Europe and the United States, which will reactivate consumption and, consequently, demand for crude oil. This Friday alone, the mix advanced 6.62 percent or $ 2.16 per barrel; while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the United States and the Brent of the North Sea of ​​Europe advanced 4.17 and 5.20 percent, to 38.97 and 42.07 dollars. In the week, said international references accumulated benefits of 99.81 and 19.08 percent, respectively.

According to preciopetroleo.net the BRENT Oil (delivery August 2020) reached Friday at 42, 00 dollars per barrel, rising + 5.03% (+ 2.01 USD) compared to 39.99 at the close of Thursday in London.

For its part, the oil WTI (delivery July 2020) operated on Friday at $ 38.97 a barrel, rising + 4.17% (+ 1.56 USD) compared to 37.41 at the close of Thursday in New York.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

With information from Reforma, PrecioPetróleo.net and Petrointelligence