The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Saturday, May 9, they average at a national level of $ 15.79 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 16.77 for the Premium and $ 18.57 for the diesel.

According to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), last April the gasoline low octane (Magna) decreased its price 17.35 percent compared to March, and high octane (Premium) 15.89, while electricity fell 12.24 percent.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 16.34 regular gasoline

$ 17.03 premium gasoline

$ 18.20 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 16.55 regular gasoline

$ 17.46 premium gasoline

$ 18.70 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 16.21 regular gasoline

$ 17.44 premium gasoline

$ 18.80 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 14.91 regular gasoline

$ 15.59 premium gasoline

$ 17.78 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 15.86 regular gasoline

$ 18.01 premium gasoline

$ 18.89 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 14.09 regular gasoline

$ 15.06 premium gasoline

$ 18.24 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 15.07 regular gasoline

$ 16.65 premium gasoline

$ 18.00 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 15.69 regular gasoline

$ 16.12 premium gasoline

$ 18.94 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 16.93 regular gasoline

$ 18.55 premium gasoline

$ 20.20 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 14.49 regular gasoline

$ 15.01 premium gasoline

$ 17.64 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 14.97 regular gasoline

$ 16.11 premium gasoline

$ 18.42 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

The Mexican export mix had one of its best weeks in recent history as it increased by 75.12 percent, going from $ 12.50 to the current $ 21.89 per barrel.

Only on May 8 today it rose 3.74 percent, or $ 0.79, accumulating six days of consecutive earnings and aligning with the trend of its international peers such as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the United States and the Brent of the North Sea, which today appreciated 5.05 and 5.13 percent each, at $ 24.74 and $ 30.97 per barrel.

The oil market has regained strength after hitting negative prices due to better demand expectations as various countries drop containment measures and prepare to reopen key sectors of the economy.

This perspective has helped lessen storage problems, mainly in the United States, in addition to oil countries making an effort to decrease their production with the agreement of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other allies (OPEC +) last month.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

