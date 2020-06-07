The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Saturday, June 6, they average at a national level of $ 17.08 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.66 for Premium and $ 18.79 for diesel, according to Petrointelligence.

The demand for oil and fuels increases as economic activities are reactivated globally, which has increased its price. In his morning press conference this Friday, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that he does not plan to make another cut in oil production. The President of Mexico assured that gasoline prices will not have a real increase for the consumer. Read Price of the dollar today Friday June 6, 2020, exchange rate

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, June 6, 2020. Photo: Reforma.

This Friday, the Secretary of Energy of the Government of Mexico, Rocio Nahle and President Lopéz Obrador toured the construction of the Dos Bocas refinery and indicated that the cost of the studies for its realization amount to 271.4 million pesos.

Through a Pemex presentation dated last April, the project will require an investment of 1,450 million dollars to be ready in approximately three years. However, the document does not define if the private initiative will have participation or if it will be the Government that assumes the costs.

According to Reforma, the price of the Mexican export mix increased 16.4 percent in the week, to $ 34.77 per barrel, from $ 29.87 the previous week.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 17.64 regular gasoline

$ 18.20 premium gasoline

$ 18.35 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.83 regular gasoline

$ 18.39 premium gasoline

$ 18.94 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 17.23 regular gasoline

$ 18.32 premium gasoline

$ 18.83 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 17.20 regular gasoline

$ 17.54 premium gasoline

$ 18.11 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 18.23 regular gasoline

$ 19.37 premium gasoline

$ 19.75 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 16.51 regular gasoline

$ 17.17 premium gasoline

$ 18.31 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua:

$ 15.20 regular gasoline

$ 16.12 premium gasoline

$ 17.97 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.59 regular gasoline

$ 17.74 premium gasoline

$ 19.83 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 17.99 regular gas

$ 18.96 premium gasoline

$ 19.54 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 16.77 regular gasoline

$ 16.96 premium gasoline

$ 18.00 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 17.04 regular gasoline

$ 17.37 premium gasoline

$ 18.38 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices closed yesterday with a slight increase, while the meeting between OPEC and OPEC + countries is awaited. The expectation is that they will decide whether to continue cutting oil production.

According to preciopetroleo.net the BRENT Oil (delivery August 2020) reached Friday at 42, 00 dollars per barrel, rising + 5.03% (+ 2.01 USD) compared to 39.99 at the close of Thursday in London.

For its part, the oil WTI (delivery July 2020) operated on Friday at $ 38.97 a barrel, rising + 4.17% (+ 1.56 USD) compared to 37.41 at the close of Thursday in New York.

With information from Reforma, PrecioPetróleo.net and Petrointelligence