The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Monday, May 4, they average at a national level of $ 15.15 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 16.35 for the Premium and $ 18.53 for the diesel. Read Price of the dollar today Monday May 4, 2020, exchange rate

Although international oil prices have increased in recent days, the cost of gasoline continues to be less than that reported between January and March. In this sense, the increase has been seen above all in red gasoline, although it is still minimal.

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today Monday, May 4, 2020. Photo: Reforma

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 15.57 regular gasoline

$ 16.45 premium gasoline

$ 18.16 diesel

Read how much your pension could grow if Afores commissions fell

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 15.97 regular gasoline

$ 17.09 premium gasoline

$ 18.66 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 15.76 regular gasoline

$ 17.09 premium gasoline

$ 18.61 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 14.60 regular gasoline

$ 15.36 premium gasoline

$ 17.81 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 15.29 regular gasoline

$ 17.50 premium gasoline

$ 18.77 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 13.82 regular gasoline

$ 14.83 premium gasoline

$ 18.23 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 14.85 regular gasoline

$ 16.47 premium gasoline

$ 17.92 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 15.35 regular gasoline

$ 15.79 premium gasoline

$ 18.94 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 16.60 regular gasoline

$ 18.41 premium gasoline

$ 20.18 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 14.21 regular gasoline

$ 14.77 premium gasoline

$ 17.68 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 14.79 regular gasoline

$ 16.05 premium gasoline

$ 18.42 diesel

Oil prices in the world

Oil prices continue to rise, given the cut in production in the countries that make up OPEC +. According to ., oil prices followed an upward trend in the Asian session with the entry into force of a global agreement to reduce the production of black gold, which should restore some balance to a market that had many complications previous weeks.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check this PAGE of the Energy regulatory commission.

.