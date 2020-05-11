The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Monday, May 11, they average at a national level of $ 16.02 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 16.92 for Premium and $ 18.56 for diesel.

According to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), last April the gasoline low octane (Magna) decreased its price 17.35 percent compared to March, and high octane (Premium) 15.89, while electricity fell 12.24 percent.

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, Monday, May 11, 2020. Photo: Reforma

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 16.64 regular gasoline

$ 17.30 premium gasoline

$ 18.20 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 16.76 regular gasoline

$ 17.59 premium gasoline

$ 18.68 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 16.32 regular gasoline

$ 17.50 premium gasoline

$ 18.76 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 15.72 regular gasoline

$ 16.13 premium gasoline

$ 17.74 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 16.70 regular gasoline

$ 18.57 premium gasoline

$ 18.98 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 14.96 regular gasoline

$ 15.83 premium gasoline

$ 18.29 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 15.82 regular gasoline

$ 17.10 premium gasoline

$ 18.00 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 16.52 regular gasoline

$ 16.73 premium gasoline

$ 18.92 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 17.67 regular gasoline

$ 18.81 premium gasoline

$ 20.27 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 15.09 regular gasoline

$ 15.49 premium gasoline

$ 17.68 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 15.60 regular gasoline

$ 16.41 premium gasoline

$ 18.42 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

The Mexican export mix had one of its best weeks in recent history as it gained 75.12 percent, going from $ 12.50 to the current $ 21.89 per barrel.

According to Reforma, last week the price of Mexican oil had six consecutive gains, and is in line with the trend of its international peers such as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) of the United States and the Brent of the North Sea.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

