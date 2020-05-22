The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Friday, May 22, they average at a national level of $ 16.81 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.50 for the Premium and $ 18.78 for the diesel. Read Price of the dollar today Friday May 22, 2020, exchange rate

According to Reforma, who quotes The Wall Street Journal, crude prices have risen after plummeting in March; The impetus for this appreciation is record cuts in production and an increase in global demand for fuel: as different regions return to their economic activities, more motorists return to the roads and fuel consumption rises.

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today Friday May 22, 2020. Photo: Reforma

With prices still below levels at which most producers can make money, oil companies from Exxon Mobil Corp. to EOG Resources Inc. are cutting production and closing production wells. Those supply cuts come with increased manufacturing activity in China, which increases fuel consumption.

As the blocking measures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide are reduced, some investors predict a long-term rise in oil prices.

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 17.43 regular gasoline

$ 18.02 premium gasoline

$ 18.30 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.55 regular gasoline

$ 18.20 premium gasoline

$ 18.92 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 17.06 regular gasoline

$ 18.18 premium gasoline

$ 18.93 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.55 regular gasoline

$ 16.86 premium gasoline

$ 17.99 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 17.69 regular gasoline

$ 19.22 premium gasoline

$ 19.34 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.57 regular gasoline

$ 16.27 premium gasoline

$ 18.28 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 16.55 regular gasoline

$ 17.63 premium gasoline

$ 18.35 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.60 regular gasoline

$ 17.72 premium gasoline

$ 19.72 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 18.42 regular gasoline

$ 19.20 premium gasoline

$ 20.51 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 15.96 regular gasoline

$ 16.30 premium gasoline

$ 17.64 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 16.65 regular gasoline

$ 17.11 premium gasoline

$ 18.56 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices have shown an increase in recent days. This is the cause of the rise in the cost of fuels for final consumers:

Oil tends to recover when more people travel, factories are operating, and cargo ships move around the world, trends that often drive up stock prices as well.

Supported by those bets is an increase in consumer movement around the world. Gasoline supplied by energy companies, an indicator of driver demand, rose nearly 40 percent in the three-week period ending May 8, according to government data.

WTI crude futures contracts were up 1.73 percent on Tuesday at $ 32.15 a barrel. Brent crude oil futures, the global gauge of oil prices, were trading at $ 34.63 a barrel, down 0.52 percent.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

With information from Reforma and Petrointelligence

