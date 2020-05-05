The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Friday, May 1, they average at a national level of $ 15.05 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 16.30 for Premium and $ 18.54 for diesel. Read Dollar price today Friday May 1, 2020, exchange rate

Despite the fact that international oil prices have increased in recent days, the cost of gasoline continues to be less than that reported between January and March. In this sense, the increase has been seen above all in red gasoline, although it is still minimal.

Read Oil prices rise after OPEC + cuts

Read AMLO: We have margins in law to adjust spending

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today Thursday April 30, 2020. Photo: Reforma

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 15.44 regular gasoline

$ 16.38 premium gasoline

$ 18.16 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 15.90 regular gasoline

$ 17.06 premium gasoline

$ 18.72 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 15.75 regular gasoline

$ 17.12 premium gasoline

$ 18.68 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 14.35 regular gasoline

$ 15.24 premium gasoline

$ 17.81 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 15.10 regular gasoline

$ 17.36 premium gasoline

$ 18.64 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 13.62 regular gasoline

$ 15.00 premium gasoline

$ 18.26 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 14.76 regular gasoline

$ 16.40 premium gasoline

$ 17.91 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 15.31 regular gasoline

$ 15.73 premium gasoline

$ 18.97 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 16.41 regular gasoline

$ 18.25 premium gasoline

$ 20.24 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 14.10 regular gasoline

$ 14.69 premium gasoline

$ 17.70 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 14.63 regular gasoline

$ 15.93 premium gasoline

$ 18.42 diesel

Oil prices in the world

Oil prices continue to rise, given the cut in production in the countries that make up OPEC +. According to ., oil prices this Friday continue an upward trend in the Asian session with the entry into force of a global agreement to reduce the production of black gold, which was to restore some balance to a sinking market .

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check this PAGE of the Energy regulatory commission.

.