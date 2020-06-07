The gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico for this Friday, June 5, they average at a national level of $ 17.07 pesos per liter of regular gasoline; $ 17.66 for the Premium and $ 18.80 for the diesel, according to Petrointelligence.

The demand for oil and fuels increases as economic activities are reactivated globally, which has increased its price. According to Reforma, AMLO plans to open another refinery in Mexico. President Andrés Manuel LópezObrador plans to dedicate more resources so that Pemex increases the production of gasoline, despite the fact that in the world this is a business in decline. Read Price of the dollar today Friday June 5, 2020, exchange rate

Gasoline and diesel prices in Mexico today, Friday, June 5, 2020. Photo: Reforma.

Experts have warned that the Dos Bocas refinery would cost double the 8 billion dollars planned by the Government, however the current administration will redouble its commitment to refining projects.

According to a Pemex presentation dated last April, the project will require an investment of 1,450 million dollars to be ready in approximately three years. However, the document does not define if the private initiative will have participation or if it will be the Government that assumes the costs

Gasoline prices in different areas of Mexico:

Average prices in Mexico City:

$ 17.64 regular gasoline

$ 18.22 premium gasoline

$ 18.38 diesel

Average prices in Jalisco:

$ 17.82 regular gasoline

$ 18.38 premium gasoline

$ 18.93 diesel

Average prices in Nuevo León:

$ 17.20 regular gasoline

$ 18.25 premium gasoline

$ 18.82 diesel

Average prices in the State of Mexico:

$ 16.67 regular gasoline

$ 16.90 premium gasoline

$ 18.02 diesel

Average prices in Sinaloa:

$ 17.89 regular gasoline

$ 19.43 premium gasoline

$ 19.49 diesel

Average prices in Baja California:

$ 15.86 regular gasoline

$ 16.43 premium gasoline

$ 18.37 diesel

Average prices in Chihuahua

$ 16.93 regular gasoline

$ 17.80 premium gasoline

$ 18.39 diesel

Average prices in Yucatan:

$ 17.63 regular gasoline

$ 17.73 premium gasoline

$ 19.84 diesel

Average prices in Sonora:

$ 18.85 regular gasoline

$ 19.49 premium gasoline

$ 20.73 diesel

Average prices in Puebla:

$ 16.46 regular gasoline

$ 16.75 premium gasoline

$ 17.72 diesel

Average prices in Querétaro:

$ 16.94 regular gasoline

$ 17.36 premium gasoline

$ 18.56 diesel

Oil prices in real time:

Oil prices closed yesterday with a slight increase, while the meeting between OPEC and OPEC + countries is awaited. The expectation is that they will decide whether to continue cutting oil production.

According to preciopetroleo.net BRENT Oil (delivery August 2020) at $ 40.16 a barrel, rising + 0.43% (+ 0.17 USD) compared to 39.99 at the close on Thursday in London.

For its part, the oil WTI (delivery July 2020) operates at $ 37.50 a barrel, rising + 0.24% (+ 0.09 USD) compared to 37.41 at the close of Thursday in New York.

If you want to know specifically about the gas stations in your municipality, check THIS PAGE of the Energy Regulatory Commission.

With information from Reforma, PrecioPetróleo.net and Petrointelligence