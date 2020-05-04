Gasoline and diesel prices for today Monday May 4, 2020 in Mexico

Meet here the price of the gasoline in Mexico this Monday May 4, 2020 throughout the Mexican territory.

Fuel price specialists PETROIntelligence points out that regular gasoline has a price today 15,153 pesos the magna gasoline, the premium gasoline 16,359 weights and the diesel reaches the 18,534 pesos per liter.

Meanwhile, the portal specialized also in the prices of gasoline, GasolinaMX indicates that the prices this day Monday May 4, 2020 have been updated as follows: the national average price in the $ 15.3 magna gasoline weights, the Premium gasoline $ 16.4 weights and the Diesel of $ 18.69 pesos.

Gasoline and diesel prices for today Monday May 4, 2020 in Mexico

Recall that the international price of oil, the situation of Pemex, the fiscal incentives to the IEPS, the effects of the coronavirus and the exchange rate determine the current costs of the gasoline. Now let’s see in detail what is the price in each state in which the Energy Regulatory Commission divided by economic zones of the country according to GasolinaMX.

Diesel and gasoline prices in Mexico

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Mexico City:

Magna 15.56

Premium 16.39

Diesel 18.11

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Estado de México

Magna 14.99

Premium 15.96

Diesel 17.96

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Guanajuato

Magna 15.35

Premium 16.56

Diesel 18.50

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Chihuahua

Magna 12.70

Premium 14.44

Diesel 17.01

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Puebla

Magna 14.60

Premium 15.30

Diesel 17.68

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Jalisco

Magna 15.85

Premium 17.91

Diesel 18.44

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Yucatan

Magna 15.48

Premium 15.95

Diesel 18.99

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Nuevo León

Magna 15.75

Premium 17.05

Diesel 18.50

Gasoline and diesel prices for today Monday May 4, 2020 in Mexico

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Quintana Roo

Magna 16.00

Premium 16.58

Diesel 19.22

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Sinaloa

Magna 15.86

Premium 17.79

Diesel 19.15

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Tabasco

Magna 14.71

Premium 15.85

Diesel 18.50

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Veracruz

Magna 14.70

Premium 15.51

Diesel 17.96

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Tamaulipas

Magna 13.05

Premium 14.53

Diesel 18.41

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Sonora

Magna 15.52

Premium 17.25

Diesel 18.82

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Baja California Norte

Magna 14.21

Premium 15.70

Diesel 18.00

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Baja California Sur

Magna 15.87

Premium 16.62

Diesel 19.16

Gasoline and diesel prices for today Monday May 4, 2020 in Mexico

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Durango

Magna 15.73

Premium 16.51

Diesel 18.70

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Oaxaca

Magna 16.10

Premium 16.74

Diesel 19.04

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Chiapas

Magna 15.16

Premium 15.91

Diesel 18.75

Average price of diesel and gasoline in San Luis Potosí

Magna 14.74

Premium 15.57

Diesel 17.81

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: SHCP leaves gasoline and diesel unstimulated for eighth consecutive week

Average price of diesel and gasoline in Michoacán

Magna 15.47

Premium 16.20

Diesel 18.46

.