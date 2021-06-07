Gasoline and diesel are through the roof again

Enlarge

ACD June 7, 2021

Surely you have already noticed it in your pocket, but even so we confirm it: gasoline and diesel are more expensive than before the pandemic.

If you are usually a regular user of the gas station, you will have noticed the gradual rise in fuel prices. No, they are not your imagination: they are more expensive, even above the rates we paid a year ago.

According to the data provided by Daparto with the prices of the Oil Bulletin of the European Commission, Spain is, together with Germany, the country where prices have risen the most this May compared to May 2020. Specifically, 23.42% more is paid for gasoline, and 21.24 percent for diesel.

Spain, the country where fuels have risen the most

Gasoline is the most powerful expense when it comes to owning a car

March of last year, which marked the beginning of restrictions on mobility in European countries, began a steep decline in the price of fuel in all the states of the European Union. In the case of Spain, the lowest historical price occurred in the weeks of May 4 and 11, 2020. On those dates, 1.07 euros were paid for a liter of gasoline and 98 cents for a liter of diesel.

Since then, prices have been rising steadily, although some stability was maintained from the second half of July to early November. However, as of the beginning of December, they have not stopped rising to the present day. Thus, this week the average price of gasoline in our country stands at 1.33 euros per liter for gasoline and 1.22 euros per liter for diesel.

If we compare the prices of the five large countries of the Eurozone with respect to the beginning of March 2020, before the restrictions, gasoline 95 has been in May 2021, on average, 5.71 percent more expensive and diesel, 3.77 percent. In other words, not only have we returned to pre-pandemic prices, but now the cost of filling the tank is higher.

Even so, we cannot complain too much, since our country is still the country within the five major economies of the Eurozone more economical when refueling.