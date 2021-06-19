Gasol will lead the selection to prepare for the Tokyo games

06/19/2021

Act. At 12:22 CEST

The Spanish basketball team has unveiled the squad for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games preparation matches this summer, and it will be led by Barça player Pau Gasol, who has returned from injury and has managed to regain his competitive level at the Palau Blaugrana.

In the list of 18 summoned eight world champions appear in 2019 as Ricky Rubio, Sergio Llull, Rudy Fernández, Víctor Claver, Juancho Hernangómez, Willy Hernangómez, Marc Gasol and Pierre Oriola, and they return Pau Gasol, Sergio Rodríguez and Alex Abrines after four years of absence.

In addition, Scariolo has summoned two debutants, such as Usman Garuba and Sergi Martínez.