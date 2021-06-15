Gasol leaves his future open at Barça

06/16/2021

After the Barça team’s exhibition against Real Madrid (92-72), thus proclaiming themselves champion of the league 7 years later, Pau Gasol spoke about his future, thus leaving his door open to a possible continuity at the Palau. Will you continue at Barça?

To the question that every basketball fan asks, Pau has answered the following. Cautious, but without closing the door: “Well, it can always be the last game, especially at this point that you have beaten all the forecasts. We will see now, we have to rest, consider the future a bit, but very happy to have been able to play at My level”.

To get here, he has gone through very hard times. The injury took him two years off the slopes and, obviously, going back and forth as he has done, is a pride: “Well, I don’t know, I’m excited, happy because it has been two tough years with many doubts, but based on working, believing not to throw a towel I have been able to live a moment like this, very grateful for the opportunity, colleagues, family supported difficult moments “.

The support received has been very great and he wants to dedicate this victory to them: “I dedicate it to my family, to my wife, living a moment like this with almost 41 years just being a father I have never lived as a player, to my wife, to the club for believing in me when not many did and all the love for the affection that they have given me in all the pavilions something public “.

Raise the cup

They have offered to lift the Cup, but out of respect for the captains, he has not accepted: “Yes, but I told them that I did not want to, because the captain has to lift the trophy, they have insisted a lot, both of them, I really appreciate the gesture for the love and appreciation, I could not be more grateful.

The Olympic Games

The Olympic event is approaching: “We have talked something about the Games, the Federation has always expressed its enthusiasm and support, very focused on finishing the season, we deserved this title, but we had to win it. Now think about being a little bit with the family and then in the selection and see “.