Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol admitted that it would be “attractive to finish in the Lakers” and also in Barça because “it would make a lot of sense”, But he stated that “you have to see the real options” when deciding, a moment that is marked for the months of October and November.

“I feel quite well, I have good feelings, but I am still waiting for some tests to confirm that the foot is fine. The pandemic has slowed down the process, but this is not entirely negative. I am calmer to recover. We will see what happens, We will go step by step and with the intention of moving forward. My first idea is to recover and not think about specific situations“, pointed out in the presentation of the ‘Pau Gasol Virtual Academy by Santander’.

“When he is fully recovered we will see what is the best situation. It is attractive to finish in the Lakers or Barça, but you have to see the real possibilities. See what would be best for the circumstances of that moment. I have an open mind and I want to assess it objectively, “he said of his future.” We will see when October or November arrives and it is time to make a decision. If the bone heals and responds, whether in the NBA or in Europe, I want to go back, “he said.

In this sense, the Sant Boi admitted that Barcelona is the place “that makes the most sense” on a personal level, for his family and for having started his career at the culé club.

Regarding the format that will decide the title this season in the NBA, Gasol said it will be “rare”. “We all have the desire to retake the competitions and it exists on a social level, that is why they have tried to limit all the possible risks. The objective is to take that certain normality and from home we can enjoy sports. It is normal that there has been uncertainty and even be against going back, but in the NBA there has been a vote and the players and owners have been asked. “

“Most have said yes, they want to play, from there they have looked for the formula, which will start on July 31 in Orlando, and I think it is positive.” It is also true that the players who go the furthest will be three months locked in the hotel. Doing tests every day or two days and hopefully there are no infections. Surely it is one more example of reinvention, understanding that there are certain insecurities. Let’s hope that everything goes well“he added.

In relation to the Olympic Games, Gasol hopes that the next NBA season will not coincide in time with the appointment in Tokyo. “The Games still take me a little far, especially because of this situation, which reminds us more than ever that we must focus on the present. What I would like is to give myself the opportunity to participate. It was my intention this year. Now I save a little time, but it is true that time passes for everyone, “he said.

“I hope there is no conflict of dates because -of course- I would love to be fighting for a new ring, but we will not know that. I hope the NBA looks for a format that does not affect the Olympics and don’t compromise any player, “said the double NBA champion.

Lastly, Gasol believes that the future of Spanish basketball will be “positive” because there have been previous generations that “have marked the way, setting the bar high, luckily”, and highlighted the effort and solidarity of all those who have helped fight the coronavirus through the initiative that he promoted with Rafa Nadal, “Our best victory”, which has already raised “more than 15 million euros”. “It is important that we are united,” he concluded.