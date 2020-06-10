Pau Gasol He continues to recover from the serious injury on the left and as he prepares to strip the daisy of where to direct his future. With the Tokyo 2021 Olympics as a great goal, the Spaniard wants to compete next season and is clear about his priorities. “To continue in the NBA is what I would like, I try to have an open mind to all options. Back to Lakers It is an attractive option and if there were no offers from the NBA, I will come to Europe and, in that case, I would play in the FC Barcelona“, assured the Sant Boi in the act of his Pau Gasol Virtua Academy by Santander.