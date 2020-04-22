With the postponements of the first Grand Prix due to the coronavirus epidemic, the 2020 Formula 1 season is supposed to start on the weekend of June 13 and 14 in Canada. Settled in Dubai since the cancellation of the inaugural Grand Prix in Australia, Pierre Gasly intends to take advantage of this time between now and the recovery to be even stronger physically.

“In view of the situation in Italy where I live and in France where my parents are, I couldn’t see myself coming back. We are confined here too in Dubai. Since today we have not even been allowed to go outside. It’s pretty strict. I have a deal with the hotel where I am to have access to the gym to continue training. My coach is with me. We are doing physical preparation, I haven’t Never had so much time in front of me to train. We are trying to turn this situation in a positive way, “explained the French driver of the Alpha Tauri team (ex-Toro Rosso) in the Super Moscato Show on RMC.

“Being stopped is boring”

The Norman, who had rebounded well last season after being demoted to Toro Rosso by the mother team Red Bull, admits to feeling a “lack”. “We know that the first race could be in Canada in early June. We hope so. Being stopped is still annoying. We don’t have too much vision on what will happen in the next months, “he says. In the meantime, the important thing is to stay mobilized.

“We work a little more on the physical. We are more on the land, the cardio. We try to do fun things. On one-hour Grands Prix, with the suit and the helmet, it goes up to 50-55 ° C. It’s tiring, you lose two or three pounds during the race. You have to be very sharp in terms of cardio, very well sheathed and have muscular endurance “, specifies Gasly, who also gives himself moments of relaxation.

If some of his opponents, including Lando Norris (McLaren), have turned to Formula 1 e-sport races, he prefers to let off steam on the last Call of Duty: “I like everything that is video game. have my Playstation in Dubai, but no simulator. I’m more geeking on Call Of. The F1 game? I play it at home when I have my simulator. “

