Gasly played it all or nothing with engine problems … and hunted the podium

All three drivers who took the podium in Azerbaijan did so for the first time this year. Pierre Gasly, like Sergio Pérez, had to face mechanical problems, but he knew how to overcome them.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix He returned to offer spectacle and uncertainty for another year, although this time he waited almost until the end to do so. And, as a result of a Safety Car, a red flag and a final race of only two laps, the podium saw three drivers who had not yet experienced it this year.

While Sergio Pérez had to deal with hydraulic problems and Sebastian Vettel knew how to play with the tire strategy, Pierre Gasly He had to deal with a lack of power on a circuit that has a section of more than two kilometers from full throttle.

“With Charles, I thought I was going to end up at the barrier, I managed to stop somehow, I don’t know how.”

“It was very difficult for me from the middle of the race due to an engine problem,” Gasly revealed at the end of the race. “We were losing quite a bit of power on the straights and Seb (Vettel) managed to overtake us. Clearly there was a big difference with Yuki (Tsunoda), for example. The guys gave me lots of motor switches to try to limit the damage.

Gasly was able to cope well in the twisty second sector, but on the home straight the situation was worrying for AlphaTauri’s. “I was very strong in the second sector but the straight was very tough. I knew that in those last two laps, whatever I did, Charles (Leclerc) would overtake me on the straight. And that’s what happened. So I went back into the slipstream and went for him at Turn 1. He tried again at Turn 3 and I had to brake very late.

I put the brakes on the limit with Seb. And with Charles, I thought I was going to end up at the barrier, I managed to stop somehow, I don’t know how. I really wanted that podium. I took big risks, but it was clearly worth it. “, asserted the French.

Finally, Gasly managed to keep Charles Leclerc at bay and obtained his third podium in Formula 1, after second place in Brazil 2019 and victory in Italy 2020. “It was a very crazy race and the last two laps were super intense. The car has been amazing all weekend. Qualifying was mega, but I didn’t know if we could keep that position or even fight for a podium. In the end we succeeded. I had gotten a first and a second and I was missing this third place, so it feels incredible to get this podium.

Thanks to this result, Pierre Gasly placed eighth in the drivers’ championship with 31 points, 11 less than Carlos Sainz. AlphaTauri is fifth in the constructors’ field with 39 points, two ahead of Aston Martin.