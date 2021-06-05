Gasly dominates the last libred in Baku, with Verstappen accident

06/05/2021

The French Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) He dominated this Saturday, ahead of Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), the third and last free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on the street circuit of his capital, Baku; and that was marked by the accident, without major consequences, of the Mexican’s partner, the Dutchman Max Verstappen, world leaderGasly he covered, on his best lap and with a soft tire, the 6,003 meters of the Baku track in one minute, 42 seconds and 251 thousandths, 344 less than ‘Checo’, who had been the fastest on Friday; In a session that ended early for Verstappen, who crashed when braking over the fifteenth of the 20 corners, causing the red flag that paralyzed the test for a few minutes.

The Dutch driver, in a situation similar to the one Leclerc had yesterday, hit the barriers. The blow was stronger than that of the Monegasque and damaged the Red Bull’s right front suspension.

In the resumption, Gasly A great lap of 1’42”251 has been taken out of the hat to finish the session at the top of the table, by delanye of Checo Pérez and Lewis Hamilton, who has ‘awakened’ to place third, four tenths behind Leader.

Ferraris were relegated to fourth and fifth position at the end, but still ahead of McLaren of Lando norris -6- and the Alpine of a Fernando Alonso that has stood out again, with the seventh place.

The qualifying session, which will order the starting grid of this Sunday’s race – scheduled for 51 laps, to complete 306 kilometers – will be held from two in the afternoon (in Spanish peninsular time).