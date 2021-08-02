Gaseous giants on August nights

When from Earth we see a planet diametrically opposite to where the Sun is located, it is said that this planet is in opposition, and is visible throughout the night. In the case of Saturn, occurs every 378 days and this year the date of this phenomenon is August 2.

In the evenings of the first half of August, Saturn and Jupiter will rise from the east and shine in the sky all night

The opposition of Saturn facilitates its observation, as well as that of its rings and moons (as Titan, Tethys or Dione) using small telescopes.

But this and another gas giant can be enjoyed during the next August nights looking towards the constellations of Capricorn and Aquarius: “In the evening, Jupiter and Saturn will rise from the east and will shine in the sky all night, ”explain the astronomers of the Royal National Observatory.

“And if you look at sunrise for the next two weeks,” they add, “you will see Jupiter and Saturn set in the west while the constellations Orion and Gemini rise in the east. To the west, the even brighter Venus it will continue to rise over the horizon ”.

Planets are not usually seen as in the spectacular images we know of them, but as powerful bright points in the sky, but they are always a focus of attraction for astronomy fans.

During these days you also begin to see some perseidsBut the peak of this famous shower of shooting stars will occur around August 12. 2021 will be an excellent year to observe them because they will happen a few days after the new moon (August 8).

