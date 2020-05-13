Because they are classified as essential for society, gas stations and services continue to function normally during the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil. However, with fewer people circulating on the streets and many professionals working in the home office, these establishments registered a drop in sales of traditional products. In the face of a crisis, however, businessmen seek to reinvent themselves to reduce the impact, whether through delivery at convenience stores or by offering differentiated services.

Owner of four ALE stations in Minas Gerais, businessman Carlos Eduardo Campolina believes that the moment requires creativity and connection with customers for small entrepreneurs to mitigate the effects of the crisis. “The key is to find out what are the new needs that arise in times of coronavirus,” he says. Thinking about it, he implemented the delivery service in the convenience stores of three stations. “Since social isolation prevents people from coming to our business, the solution is to go to them. In the store in the Betânia neighborhood in Belo Horizonte, for example, we were able to double the revenue with the implementation of delivery,” he comments. Among the products that are successful with customers, he highlights the famous homemade cheese bread sold in the store.

Leopoldo Santos, from the Nature service network, in São Luís (MA), is another dealer who saw the delivery implementation as an opportunity to overcome the crisis. “We were already studying the possibility of delivery to our convenience stores and, with the crisis, we decided to speed up this process”, he details. “It’s been a success; our conveniences are selling more now than we did in January, for example,” he adds.

Even without the option of delivery, convenience stores have shown great potential in the profitability of gas stations and services. The reseller Marcos Grilo, from Sorocaba (SP), is an example. He says that, despite not having implemented delivery in business, the convenience store is making more money in this period. “People in the neighborhood are preferring to consume in the convenience store, where they can find varied products in one place”, he highlights.

According to the president of ALE, Fulvius Tomelin, despite the drop in the movement, a post now has the opportunity to consolidate itself as a neighborhood retailer to reach people who are looking to avoid large shopping centers. “This is the time for resellers to position their business as a channel closer to the community, which can deliver quickly and is present in people’s daily lives”, he points out.

“This crisis can be the agent of digital transformation for companies, as it is encouraging us to reinvent our business and adapt to a new reality”, complements the Marketing and Retail Director of ALE, Diego Pires. The appreciation of convenience stores is a trend. “Currently, only 19% of stations in Brazil have convenience stores, while in Uruguay, for example, this index is almost 90%. We believe that it is very important that station owners pay attention to the business potential that can be generated by a store “, he points out. This theme is even addressed in the podcast series “Tanque Cheio”, created by ALE and available on streaming platforms.

Fulvius Tomelin also highlights the importance of cash flow management in this moment of crisis to minimize the financial impacts on business. “More than ever, you need to be aware of spending and do a budget review,” he argues.

Reseller Carlos Eduardo Campolina reports having adopted strategies to reduce internal costs. Among the main measures, the businessman highlights the renegotiation of values ​​with suppliers so as not to impact finances so much in this period. “We made strategic cuts in the budget, asked for a review of rent and other values, such as the system used in our internal management and the accounting service”, he explains. “We are looking for alternatives to adapt, with a main focus on maintaining jobs”, adds Campolina.

During this period, ALE reinforced communication with its resellers and holds videoconferences with the team and the owners of the service stations. “What we like to do most is to be out in the field and visit our resellers in person; if that is not being possible now, we are maintaining the dialogue virtually,” says the company’s commercial director, Renato Rocha. “There are still many paths that can be taken to get out of this crisis and we are committed to helping our resellers in this process of resuming activities”, he declares.

Website: http://www.ale.com.br

See too:

