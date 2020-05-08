The General Syndicate of the Nation (SIGEN) began in mid-April a investigation of natural gas imports to Chile between 2016 and 2018, when Juan José Aranguren was energy minister.

The suspicion is that the former minister decided those purchases to favor Shell, lAnglo-Dutch oil company where he worked as president of the Argentine subsidiary until June 30, 2015, less than six months before accompanying Mauricio Macri as an official.

The measure had been denounced since 2016 by the then national senator Fernando Pino Solanas and He raised suspicions because Chile is not a country that produces natural gas, but imports it by ship. Purchases were paid in 2016 up to 128% more expensive than imports from Bolivia.

The trans-Andean country, through the state firm National Petroleum Company (ENAP), you have a long-term contract with British Gas since 2007, when Argentina stopped exporting gas to Chile, amid increased energy demand (the result of economic growth) and a drop in local production, which had no price certainty. British Gas, in turn, was acquired by Shell in 2015, for about u $ s 70,000 million.

SIGEN, led by the trustee Carlos Antonio Montero, sent a request for reports to Integración Energética Argentina (IEASA, ex ENARSA), a state-owned company that was run in the period investigated by Hugo Balboa, a former Shell manager between 1989 and 1993 and between 2003 and 2006.

This was confirmed by official sources consulted by El Cronista, although they admitted that for now they have nothing to reveal about it.

IEASA itself will initiate an internal audit on the matter, they explained in the state company before the question of this newspaper.

Aranguren and Balboa justified that their actions led to significant savings of hundreds of millions of dollars for public accounts.

The Government suspects that Juan José Aranguren and former Enarsa president Hugo Balboa (both former Shell executives) favored his former employer. Justice revoked the prosecution of Aranguren and Laura Alonso in February of this year

Natural gas in Argentina

Argentina has different sources of natural gas supply: national production; the imports from Bolivia through a contract signed by former presidents Néstor Kirchner and Evo Morales and that runs from 2007 to 2026; and purchases of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which is regasified in the Escobar port -and until 2018, also in Bahía Blanca-.

When even with all these sources it is not enough to meet local demand, liquid fuels are used so that the thermal power plants that generate electricity stop using gas and start consuming diesel and fuel oil, which are more expensive and polluting.

The import to Chile, due to its origin, was novel. Aranguren decided in early 2016, when he learned that Bolivia could not comply with some gas deliveries already agreed for that winter.

There were other causes that brought the former Minister of Energy to Justice, such as diesel purchases. That earned him a court case, in which he was ordered to lack merit. in February 2020.

Chamber II of the National Court of Federal Criminal and Correctional Appeals, composed of Judges Martín Irurzun and Leopoldo Bruglia, revoked the prosecutions that Judge Luis Rodríguez had ordered on Aranguren, for the crime of negotiations incompatible with the civil service, and for the former head of the Anti-Corruption Office, Laura Alonso, for cover-up and abuse of authority.

Aranguren was Minister of Energy between December 2015 and June 2018

The investigation

The body whose function is to control the operation of the State and take care of public money requested the former Enarsa supporting documentation on the strategic plan for gas imports, the contract with Bolivia and asked to know if the reports of technical and economic convenience of buying a fuel from a country that does not produce itIt also matters from the outside.

In the background, what the government wants to know is if Argentina could access gas without the need to import from a country that does not produce it and if that action ended in damage to the national State.

The Chronicler consulted Aranguren and Balboa on the economic issues of gas imports into Chile. Both justified their actions.

Since February 29, 2016, the then Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Sánchez, had communicated by email to Aranguren that between June and August of that year they could not meet the 19.9 million cubic meters per day (MMm3 / d) of gas, which was the amount guaranteed in the contract through the deliver or pay clause, which is 85% of the 23.4 MMm3 / d contracted.

Sánchez and the management of Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) proposed, instead, to send an average of 16.2 MMm3 / d.

Actual deliveries that winter were even below 15 MMm3 / d (5 less than guaranteed) as of June 7, 2016, as Bolivia sent more gas to Brazil (the other country with which it has supply contracts), which suffered a fall from high-voltage towers that affected hydroelectric generation. Bolivia’s natural gas served as a substitute for that energy.

The cost of the gas that Bolivia exported to Argentina that winter was $ 3.2 per million BTU (MMBTU).

In testimonies before diplomatic exhortations, both the former Minister of Hydrocarbons of Bolivia and the YPFB president, Oscar Barriga, admitted that the volumes delivered were lower than those programmed.

The next source of supply, due to prices, is liquefied gas. The overall average regasification capacity at the Escobar and Bahía Blanca ports was 14.5 MMm3 / d, with a maximum capacity of receiving ships per month of 8.3 and 5.3, respectively.

The new authorities are suspicious that there was no capacity to obtain the gas from other cheaper sources. But imports from Chile would have served to save tens of millions of dollars in diesel purchases.

One of the matters that leaves doubts in the current Government is whether Argentina could have received more ships, which were paid an average of $ 5.8 / MMBTU in Bahía Blanca and $ 6.9 in Escobar, than importing gas from Chile, which had an average cost of US $ 7.6 / MMBTU.

The documents that the management of ENARSA had presented at the time (only in 2018 was renamed IEASA) seem to support the decision made by the Government, since the regasification terminals would have been at their full capacity.

“There were specific restrictions on the capacity of the terminals, but there were some days when there was a reservation on regasification ships. In these questions we must look day by day. Although it is true that purchases from Chile replaced liquid fuels, “a source familiar with the sector told off the record.

The departure of the regasification ship from Bahía Blanca, greeted by Macri and Iguacel, had the significance of a “change of era” in energy matters

Energy timeline in the Macri era

If this were found to be the case, imports of natural gas from Chile, which totaled US $ 101.5 million in that year, replaced purchases by 400,000 cubic meters (m3) of diesel, at US $ 12 / MMBTU, with which There was a net saving of foreign exchange of US $ 61 million.

Already in 2017, Argentina returned to import gas into Chile, by decision of Aranguren and Balboa. That operation would have saved about $ 41 million of diesel purchases abroad.

In 2018, meanwhile, purchases from the trans-Andean country of 3 MMm3 / d of gas (93 million m3 in total) they replaced diesel imports for $ 21 million in July of that year.

Months later, Argentina resumed gas exports to Chile at a lower price than that imported, by the modality of interruptible contract (the distrust of the plaintiff about the stability of the bidder).

For this entire period, the official suspicion is that the use of Bolivian gas or Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was not maximized.

Already at the end of 2018, the former president, Mauricio Macri, and his Secretary of Energy, Javier Iguacelannounced the departure of the regasification ship of Bahía Blanca, as a symbol of change of era. Gas was beginning to remain in Argentina after more than a decade.

Due to the lack of that ship (one less supply source), Argentina would have paid an extra $ 90 million for diesel imports in the winter of 2019, commented industry sources, who asked for a name reservation.

To make up for the lack of liquefied gas, imports of electric energy were also maximized last year, taking advantage of surpluses from hydroelectric plants in Brazil. That was pointed out as one of the reasons for a massive blackout on June 16, the first blackout in Argentine history.

The former Enarsa was always suspected of being a source of corruption. In recent years, allegations of Kirchnerism and, in particular, the former minister, flourished. Julio De Vido and the secretary Roberto Baratta, for alleged price premiums for liquefied gas purchases.

The Justice dictated lack of merit in that case, although both were detained by other files.

In the macrismo they slipped that “It is strange that the government has not investigated gas imports before, when much higher prices were paid and tenders were not transparent.”

.