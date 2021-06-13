Gas explosion kills at least 12 in China

BEIJING.

At least 12 people died Y 39 were injured after a explosion this Sunday morning in a gas pipe that devastated a Residential area in the center of China.

The emergency services who came to the place in the city of Shiyan, in the province of Hubei, led to a total of 150 people to the hospital, according to officials quoted by state media.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Most of the victims were shopkeepers and customers buying breakfast and fresh vegetables at a market at the time of the blast shortly after 6:00 a.m., according to reports in state media.

The detonation hit a two-story building built in the early 1990s that includes pharmacies, restaurants and other businesses.

More than 900 people were evacuated from the area.

Media showed images of rescuers climbing over broken pieces of concrete to reach people trapped inside.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a thorough investigation into the event to create a “good atmosphere” for the centenary on July 1 of the founding of the Communist Party, which governs the country.

In view of the numerous accidents in companies and campuses, everyone must work together to assume their responsibilities, strengthen their political understanding and root out the causes of these dangers, ”Xi said, according to statements cited by the official Xinhua news agency.

The explosion appeared similar to the one that occurred in 2014 in the northeastern port of Qingdao, where 55 people were killed by underground pipes bursting from a leak.

The Shiyan explosion occurred the day after eight people were killed and three injured by an ethyl formate leak from a vehicle at a chemical treatment plant in the southwestern city of Guiyang.

jrr