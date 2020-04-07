Heung-Min Son, Tottenham player, he will take advantage of the stoppage due to the coronavirus to carry out compulsory military service in South Korea. His status as a professional footballer and having won the 2018 Asian Games give him some advantage, such as the time period of that ‘mili’, which will not be 21 months but three weeks, a reduced version.

In any case, Son is going to travel to his native country and he is going to have to perform an infernal military service. As . explains in a special report on the Korean footballer, the attacker will have to enter tear gas chambers, make crossfire drills with shots, and a long etcetera of extreme exercises to overcome the ‘mili’.

All kinds of hard exercises

At 27, Son has seen how the coronavirus crisis has brought this military service forward a few months, since it was originally scheduled for May. They are three weeks, but they will be very hard considering that you will have to simulate real combat situations, learn to shooting, doing chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear exercises … An official reveals the harshness of military service: “Once you’re in the military, you should be able to shoot a rifle, breathe gas, and engage in battle, rolling and crawling across the field. During the march, our regular Marine Corps recruits will carry 40kg of gear, but it could be much lighter for alternative trainees depending on the weather. ”

Undoubtedly, an unusual experience in the world of football that will live in their meat, Son, who has advanced the ‘mili’ due to the coronavirus and is scheduled to return to England in a month in case the competitions resume, as long as the Covid-19 gives a truce in Europe.