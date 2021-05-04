Gas car sales in Spain increase their growth in April 2021

Bifuel technology continues to play an important role. Gas car sales in Spain closed in April 2021 with a total of 1,865 units registered. This figure, if compared with that obtained in the same period of the previous year, translates into a great (and unreal) growth of 1,010%.

Gas cars have a very loyal following. And it is that alternative fuels play a relevant role as a much more interesting mobility option compared to traditional fuels. The gas car sales in Spain

closed last month April 2021

with a total of 1,865 units

enrolled. Compared with the same period of the previous year, it represents an increase of 1,010.12%. Such growth is, in general terms, unreal. Let’s go into detail.

In April of last year the dealerships were closed due to the measures imposed to face the coronavirus pandemic. Commercial activity came to a virtual standstill, which had a direct influence on new car registrations. Now, if we remove “the coronavirus factor” from the equation and set our sights on the fourth month of 2019, we will find ourselves in a totally different situation. Gas vehicle sales fell 39.4%.

The LPG version of the Dacia Duster is very popular in Spain

The sales figures experienced between March and April largely distort the data for the accumulated period. And it is that, between the months of January and April 2021, sales of new gas cars reached 6,138 units, 86.45% more compared to the first four months of the previous year. On the other hand, sales of gas cars reported similar records with 1,256 units in April and 3,819 units during the first four months.

The gas vehicle has a market share of 1.93%. LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), also known as Autogas, is the preferred alternative fuel among Spanish drivers. Another important factor when analyzing gas car sales is that bifuel cars sport the same DGT ECO environmental badge

(General Directorate of Traffic) with all the advantages that this entails. Having this label is already a determining factor when buying a new car.

The 5 best-selling gas cars in Spain in April 2021

Regarding the most popular gas cars, the Top 5 is made up of the same models. The Renault Group is the manufacturer that dominates this market in Spain with an iron fist. The victory is for the Dacia Sandero, one of the best cheap cars. In the second place we have the Renault Captur and, closing the podium, in third place is the Dacia Duster, one of the best cheap SUV.

Video test of the Dacia Sandero, the best-selling gas car in Spain during April 2021

The Renault Clio and the Dacia Lodgy occupy the fourth and fifth places respectively. By the way, all the models listed here are adapted to the use of liquefied petroleum gas.

The 5 best-selling gas cars in Spain in April 2021

RankingModelSales Apr’211Dacia Sandero4442Renault Captur3163Dacia Duster1574Renault Clio1525Dacia Lodgy57