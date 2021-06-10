Garzón’s low profile contributes to the failure of IU

Minister Alberto Garzón arriving at the Moncloa Palace for the first meeting of the new left-wing government, on January 14, 2020 in Madrid. .

They had to spend more than 30 years for the United Left to enter a national government from Spain. Three decades of drought that Alberto Garzon broke in January 2020 taking care of the Consumer portfolio. A newly created ministry with which Pedro Sánchez accommodated the demands of Unidos Podemos to certify the Coalition Executive.

But it has barely been 17 months for Garzón to appear in the pools as possible collateral victim of the future remodeling of the government team. The doubt is to know if it will go -sounded to lead the candidacy of United We Can to 4-M, which Pablo Iglesias finally assumed, and now he is placed as an autonomous candidate for the not-so-distant elections in Andalusia- or yes ‘they will go’. But no one would bet very hard that the man from Malaga continues to sit weekly in the Council of Ministers the next political year.

The IU reference in the Government is on the tightrope for its low impact in the fight against bookmakers and, above all, for its weak contribution to the time lower the electricity bill as promised so many times before coming to office.

A low profile that has kept him away from controversy, but that it has not allowed him to gain weight at any point in the legislature.

As for the game, his initial plan was to limit all announcements of this type to the stretch that goes from 1 to 5 in the morning. But the Ministry of Consumer Affairs succumbed to the telemarketers and the football allowing the advertising of betting shops during prime time games.

And with regard to electricity, the rise in rates in the heat of the Siberian cold wave and with ‘Filomena’ doing her thing, and the controversy over the new electricity bill, They have not won the Malaga too much sympathy.

The survey of NC Report for ‘La Razón’, in fact, it places the ministers of United We Can – with the exception of Yolanda Díaz – at the bottom of the ministerial ladder, being Alberto Waiter, Minister of Consumption, the worst rated at 2.9. From behind, even from Irene Montero, holder of Equality portfolio.

If we add to this that the communist profile that shines the most in Moncloa is that of the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Diaz. And that it has carved out a meteoric rise just after leaving UI in 2019, it’s hard to defend that the passage of the historic federation by the Government will be beneficial.

