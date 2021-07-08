Garzón advises eating less meat and García Egea replies with an explicit photo that turns against him

Alberto Garzón and Teodoro García Egea. (Photo: GTRES)

Teodoro García Egea, ‘number two’ of the PP, has become the center of criticism on social networks for the response he has given on Twitter to Alberto Garzón, Minister of Consumption, after he recommended that Spaniards eat less meat.

After that advice, the ‘popular’ leader has uploaded a photo of several steaks being made on a grill next to the message: “To your health.”

Garzón had assured that eating meat “harms health and the planet.” Specifically, it has warned that 14.5% of greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock, especially macro-farms, and warned that 15,000 liters of water are required for a kilo of beef.

″ What would you think if I told you that the excessive consumption of meat harms our individual health and our planet? I am concerned for the health of our fellow citizens and of our planet. Without a planet, we have no life, no wages, no economy, and we are taking it on ourselves, ”says Garzón in a video posted this Wednesday on Twitter under the label ‘# menosCarneMásVida’.

According to the minister, if Spaniards reduced their meat consumption to the levels recommended by science, “50% of the greenhouse gas emissions associated with food and 20% of premature deaths would be avoided.”

In a six-minute video in which images of Garzón are alternated talking, with others on the planet, about livestock farms and food dishes, the minister points out that, according to the FAO, Spain is the country in the European Union that consumes the most meat : “More than a kilo a week”, compared to the 200-500 grams recommended by AESAN.

Each year, as indicated, “7.6 million tons” of meat are produced “from the slaughter of 70 million animals: pigs, cows, sheep, goats, horses and birds.”

García Egea’s tweet has provoked reactions like these:

