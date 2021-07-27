Gary Trent Jr., Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson, restricted free agents

Toronto Raptors has extended the qualifying offer on Gary Trent Jr. and Detroit Pistons has done the same with Hamidou diallo Y Frank Jackson. Thus, all three players will be restricted free agents in the impending summer market.

This nature of restricted free agents will allow their respective teams to keep their services in the event of matching the offers presented by rival teams.

Trent Jr. arrived in Toronto on the winter market deadline via transfer, a deal he sent to Norman Powell to Portland Trail Blazers.

Diallo was also traded on the March deadline, traveling from OKC Thunder to the Detroit Pistons, while Frank Jackson came to the Pistons on a dual contract after being cut by the Thunder.