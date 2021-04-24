Gary Sheffield lashed out at today’s baseball

The former player of the Big leagues (MLB), Gary Sheffield, did not hesitate to release his criticism of baseball today.

According to statements on CBS Sports Radio, Gary Sheffield, attacked the ball of the present time, making it clear within his criticisms that he personally has no interest in baseball of the Big leagues.

Sheffield, who was a nine-time All-Star and champion of a World Series of the MLB He served as a studio analyst during the postseason until last season at TBS, he did not hesitate to criticize baseball and what he made his life thanks to this sport.

“I am really disappointed with what I see. I was forced to watch baseball, because I was working with TBS. So I had to remember, find out who these players were. I’ll tell you the secret now: I never saw the games during the season “, they were part of the criticisms of Gary Sheffield.

Also, now that he no longer works on television, Gary Sheffield saw this opportunity to raise his voice with his critiques of baseball today, clearly emphasizing what today’s baseball Big leagues.

“It was exciting when he played. They implemented all these rules now and they changed the game so much, they are making it more batter friendly, even without succeeding. These guys can go out and punch 180, 190 times, and that’s okay. And then all of a sudden they hit a home run. Now, a home run is less attractive, when a home run was a big thing, “he added. Gary.

Yes OK Sheffield is throwing everything at baseball and MLB, He has four years left on the ballot to enter the Hall of Fame.

With information from Yahoo!