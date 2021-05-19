Gary Sánchez was injured in the game against the Rangers

The receptor Gary Sanchez left Tuesday’s game with cramps in his left hamstring in the middle of the game. MLB.

There is no doubt that this would be another heavy casualty for Yankees who every week lose one and regain another, although Sánchez is not the receiver of every day; it is necessary multiple times.

In this season of the majors, Gary Sanchez he’s hitting 185. with 5 home runs, 10 RBIs, 16 BBs, 11 runs scored and 17 hits in 92 at-bats.

Aaron Boone does not believe that it is a long-term injury, but more than a pain caused by stress or in the same way there is no need to worry or ask for prayers.

The answer could be Robinson Chirninos, however, Yankees from New York do not have his presence until indefinite time, he is just recovering from his broken left hand.

