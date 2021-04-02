Gary Sánchez released the bazooka to shoot runner in second

The Dominican of the Yankees, Gary Sanchez made a sensational shot to second base to shoot Randal Griuck in attempted robbery on Opening Day of the MLB.

Defense of Gary Sanchez not great, however, on Openign Day he looked extremely good making very important blocks to save Gerrit Cole from many, rather, doing his job in the MLB.

However, it is clear that the arm of Gary Sanchez You have to respect it, which Griuck didn’t do and ended up paying for it. Here the video:

In what was his first game of the season, he was the Yankee who stood out the most among the rest, he was the one who drove in the only two runs of his team and he looked great in defense.

Many fans of the Yankees they want to see this Gary Sanchez every day behind the plate guiding pitchers and practically being “a wall” for pitchers.