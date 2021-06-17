Gary Sanchez hits home run to lead Yankees to victory alongside Gerrit Cole

The dominican Gary Sanchez hit from home run for the second day in a row in the MLB with the Yankees from New York.

After connecting a home run From two runs against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game and to continue to increase his offense in June, he continues to show that he is renewed.

Gary Sanchez connected a home run of two races that put the Yankees from the back rubber to the front rubber 3 runs by 2, motivating Gerrit Cole who pitched 8 innings with 4 hits, two runs and 4 strikeouts.

In his last 15 games, the Yankees catcher has hit 320. with 4 homers, 10 RBIs, 5 walks and 18 strikeouts.

Here the video:

Gary Sánchez comes through in a pinch 🦑 pic.twitter.com/xIZEregZJ7 – BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 17, 2021

It should be noted that he did not enter as a starting catcher with Gerrit Cole, but as a pinch-hitter for Kyle Higashioka and caught a few innings to Cole, there were no errors or communication failures, something that should concern the reserve receiver.

On the other hand, Giancarlo Stanton drove in the Bronx Mules’ first race with a sacrifice fly while Aroldis Chapman saved him, adding his second save in this series.